Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 4,255,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,965,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,925.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 368,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.