Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.