Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

