Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.79

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 61322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 7,606.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

