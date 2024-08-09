MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLNK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MLNK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

