MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $22.42 on Friday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.02.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $2,117,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

