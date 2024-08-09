Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

MESO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

