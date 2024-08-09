Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,395.33 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,409.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,332.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

