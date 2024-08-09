Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 0% Higher

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $405.95 and last traded at $402.79. Approximately 4,293,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,963,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 5,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

