MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

