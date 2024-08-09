MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,226. The stock has a market cap of $851.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.