MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 909.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

