MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Announces Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of MNDO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.