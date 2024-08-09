Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

