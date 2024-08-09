Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.40. 3,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Mitsui Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

