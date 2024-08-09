Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.40. 3,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Mitsui Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.