Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

