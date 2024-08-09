MOBOX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.07 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $46.07 million and $7.37 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,837,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,943,904 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

