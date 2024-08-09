Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.68%.

Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDV

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.