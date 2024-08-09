Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.68%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
