Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.58. 3,304,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,266. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

