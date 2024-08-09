Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 557,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,435. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.