Monero Price Reaches $159.00 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $159.00 or 0.00255530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and $69.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00583231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032055 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

