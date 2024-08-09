Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 18.3%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. 16,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 313,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNTK shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 91.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

