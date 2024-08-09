Moon Tropica (CAH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.24 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $137,369.54 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $10.32 or 0.00016901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.38752745 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,606.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

