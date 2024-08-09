Morgan Stanley Increases Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $36.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CADE. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

CADE opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

