Morguard Co. (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

MRC stock traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$110.78. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$100.05 and a 12-month high of C$122.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$111.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$281.67 million during the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Morguard will post 23.7076271 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

