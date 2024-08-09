Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 1,763,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
