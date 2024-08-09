Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,612. Mplx has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.