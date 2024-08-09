My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $108,320.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

