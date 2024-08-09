My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0454 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $39,839.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001454 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001984 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

