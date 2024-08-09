Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total transaction of C$17,820.00.
TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE:TRP opened at C$59.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$60.02. The firm has a market cap of C$62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.
TC Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
