Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total transaction of C$17,820.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$59.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$60.02. The firm has a market cap of C$62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.