Nano Hits One Day Volume of $2.37 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $115.11 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,310.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00581694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00099235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00256769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.