National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSI. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.67.

Shares of TSE:PSI traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.51. 25,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,317. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.89. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$12.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

