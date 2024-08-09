National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 162,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.