NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Acquires $49,320.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,232,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

