NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

