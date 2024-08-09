Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,093,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,342. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

