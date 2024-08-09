Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $377.30 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $377.30 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.25 or 0.00570685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00031974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00252755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,418,923,600 coins and its circulating supply is 44,714,972,861 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

