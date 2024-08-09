Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $271,140.27 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $633.94. 1,980,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

