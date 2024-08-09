Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 676,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.