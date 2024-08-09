Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,319.46 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

