New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after purchasing an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.