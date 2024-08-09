NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

NL Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE NL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 50,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,439. The company has a market cap of $300.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

