Northland Securities Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $38.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

