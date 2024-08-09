Northland Securities Increases BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $11.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BWAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 10,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

