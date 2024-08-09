Northland Securities Lowers inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
inTEST Stock Performance
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $436,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $145,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 37.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
