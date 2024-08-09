Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,885,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,039. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $928,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $15,213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

