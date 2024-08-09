Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$244.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.2 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Novanta stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 151,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,981. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

