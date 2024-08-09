Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NUS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 918,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

