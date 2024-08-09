NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.28. NuScale Power shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1,182,552 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

