Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.