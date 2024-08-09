Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Nutrien has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
