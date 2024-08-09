Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,433. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

